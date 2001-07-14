Comcast Launches "Team UP" Volunteerism Program Nationwide With Team USA Olympic & Paralympic Athletes

This week, hundreds of Comcast employees across the greater Philadelphia region will come together to participate in volunteer efforts across six community locations in the city. The teams will be joined by eight Team USA Olympians and Paralympians who were supported by Comcast during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, including Nathan Chen, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Figure Skating; Simone Manuel, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Swimming; Erin Jackson, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Speed Skating; and Brad Snyder, U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist, Paratriathlon and Swimming.

These events celebrate Comcast’s official return to in-person volunteerism following the pandemic, as well as the announcement of the company’s new volunteerism program – Team UP. Building on Comcast’s long history of community service, Team UP is an always-on, 365-days-a-year effort that provides opportunities for Comcast employees to further their involvement in local communities. The name Team UP underscores that the company’s work has the greatest reach when employees work together as a team. It also aligns with Project+UP, Comcast’s initiative to build a future of unlimited possibilities.

In addition to this week’s activations across the Philadelphia region, volunteer opportunities will continue to roll out across the country throughout the year.

“We have always had an incredibly strong spirit of volunteerism at Comcast,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation and President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. “We are thrilled to reinvigorate this commitment and build on our legacy of service with the launch of Team UP.”

The six volunteer projects in the Philadelphia region are:

June 15, 2022

STEAM Activity Day with Lifting Up Camden’s Youth (LUCY)*: Comcastvolunteers will participate in interactive, after-school STEAM programming with LUCY’s youth (ages 8-15) with Erin Jackson , U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Speed Skating, and Dave Watson, President & Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable. The event includes a tour of the newly constructed “LUCY Center”, a Q&A with Erin Jackson, and a hands-on STEAM activity.

June 16, 2022

Career Panel and Goalsetting Workshop with Girls Inc*: Volunteers will join Simone Manuel , U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Swimming; Erin Jackson , U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Speed Skating; and Comcast’s Dalila Wilson-Scott for a life and career panel and Q&A with girls (ages 12-18) who have an interest in athletics. Volunteers will then participate in a goalsetting activity where the girls can share their hopes and dreams for the future.

Solar Car Creation with Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia (Northeast Frankford Clubhouse and Shane Victorino Nicetown Clubhouse)*: Volunteers and Club members (age 5-10) will join Simone Manuel , U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Swimming, and Dalila Wilson-Scott at the Northeast Frankford Clubhouse and Mike Schultz , U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist, Snowboarding, at the Shane Victorino Nicetown Clubhouse, where they will assemble solar-powered cars from a kit to promote STEM learning, fine motor skills building, and group collaboration.

Warehouse Clothing Sort with Cradles to Crayons: Alongside Nathan Chen, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Figure Skating; Brad Snyder , U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist, Paratriathlon and Swimming; and Brenna Huckaby , U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist, Snowboarding, volunteers will prepare donations for children in need, including clothing quality checks and preparing backpacks for distribution. Volunteers will also write cards of encouragement for donation recipients.

Support Food Security with Philabundance: Volunteers, alongside Chuck Aoki , U.S. Paralympic Silver Medalist, Wheelchair Rugby, and Brody Roybal , U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist, Sled Hockey, will complete various activities in the warehouse based on community needs, including packing meals for isolated seniors.

*Four of the six volunteer locations are Comcast Lift+Zones, WiFi connected spaces within community centers nationwide that enable students and families to get online for free.

Comcast’s commitment to community service has been deeply imbedded in the company’s DNA for nearly 60 years. Since 2001, more than one million Comcast employees, family members, and friends across 23 countries have completed over seven million hours of service at 12,000 project sites. With the newly launched Team UP, Comcast teams have year-round opportunities to get involved whether through in-person or virtual volunteerism, serving as a nonprofit board member, making a charitable donation, or supporting the company’s expansive partner network.

