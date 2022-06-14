Intrusion, Inc. Wins Two of Cyber Defense Magazine's Coveted Global InfoSec Awards

Intrusion Wins Editor's Choice for Detection System and Next Gen Zero Trust

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, including zero-days, was named the winner of two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the prestigious awards, which were presented at this year's RSA Conference.

Intrusion won two awards: Editor's Choice Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and Editor's Choice Next Gen Zero Trust.

Entries were judged on three features: understanding tomorrow's threats in today's environment, cost effectiveness, and innovation that can proactively mitigate risk.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Intrusion is worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"Due to the size and quality of our threat intelligence database, we have the unique ability to identify threats that other companies simply can't," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. "With the increasing sophistication of security breaches, the need for our network solutions is more critical than ever. We are working hard to deliver security solutions that are tested and proven to provide a critical layer of protection from these very real threats facing organizations today."

More information about the Global InfoSec Awards and the list of 2022 winners are available at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards for the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that at InfoSec knowledge is power.

About Intrusion, Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a zero trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture. Learn more about us at https://www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, comments about the performance of protections provided by our Intrusion Shield product and any other words that react to management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. They involve several risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the chances that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

