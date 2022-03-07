Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Completed on MoGold and Geophysical Survey Begins on PG Highway MoGold Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)( FRA:0NB, Financial) is pleased to announce that geophysical surveying is now completed on the MoGold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

On the MoGold property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic) surveying designed to test a four square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc (See Black Tusk News Release dated 2022-03-07). The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from the Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique is currently compiling the EM survey data and expects to soon provide maps and results.

Black Tusk's MoGold and PG Highway projects consist of adjoining claims covering a total area of 2,400 hectares. Black Tusk's geologic team, headed by Mathieu Piché based in Barraute (close to the properties), conducted reconnaissance level geological surveys with associated rock sampling over the two properties (see news release dated January 11, 2022).

The TMC Geophysique team is now mobilizing to undertake a second Pulse EM survey over Black Tusk's PG Highway claims where massive pyrite and pyrrhotite have been mapped at surface. The sulphide mineralization was discovered during the 2021 Black Tusk geologic reconnaissance. The strength of sulphide mineralization and the general geology suggest potential for hosting VMS deposition. The EM survey on PG Highway is estimated to be completed in the following week.

Black Tusk is preparing to test the best target areas on the MoGold and PG Highway properties by diamond drilling. The drilling could commence once all of the EM survey results have been mapped and reported by TMC, and the Black Tusk geologic team have evaluated all of the exploration work to date to determine priority locations and drill targets.

Black Tusk exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Black Tusk company director.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/705026/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Geophysical-Survey-Completed-on-MoGold-and-Geophysical-Survey-Begins-on-PG-Highway-MoGold-Project-Quebec



