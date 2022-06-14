Sidney Resources Corporation Announces Leadership Changes

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) ("Sidney" or the "Company") Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC:SDRC) announces Sean-Rae Zalewski will now serve as the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zalewski joined the board in October of 2021 as a Director. He has played a major role in the growth of the company through his exceptional skills in strategic planning, interpersonal communication, business acumen, and knowledge of corporate structure. Through various family office and investment banking relationships, as well as a diverse professional network, Mr. Zalewski continues to provide effective resources and seek synergy for Sidney Resource Corporation. Through these actions the executive team to evaluate and approach unique opportunities for collaborative growth and expansion.

Mr. Zalewski is currently engaged in corporate structuring, strategic planning, business succession, capital sourcing, and completing due diligence on portfolio companies. He acts as a consultant to various company boards, their committees, and provides guidance for family offices across North America.

Gregg Lindner, who has served as the President and CEO since August of 2013, will continue to serve as President of Sidney Resource Corporation.

Dan Hally, who joined the board with Mr. Lindner and who has served as Vice President of Operations and Treasurer, will be promoted Chief Operations Officer as well as continuing his role as Treasurer. He will continue to oversee exploration, development, and technology operations.

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC:SDRC) is an Idaho Corporation mineral exploration and development company actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and production of gold / silver properties and the research and development of innovative technologies with mining applications.

CONTACT:

Dan Hally

Chief Operations Officer

509-552-9858

[email protected]

www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/704643/Sidney-Resources-Corporation-Announces-Leadership-Changes



