evTS to Showcase FireFly ESV at Last Mile Delivery Summit & Expo 2022

Leading Industry Event Brings Together Fleet Operators with Service Providers to Shape a More Sustainable, Efficient Future for Last Mile Delivery

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") , an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced that it will exhibit its Firefly® ESV at the Last Mile Delivery Summit & Expo 2022 ("LMD Summit") taking place June 16-17, 2022 at the Treasure Island Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Last Mile Delivery Conference & Expo 2022 is a cutting-edge summit that brings together academia, industry, e-commerce, retailers, transit and fleet operators, insurers, and legislatures to discuss the progress to date of parcel delivery technologies, their plans for last-mile delivery, and to address the challenges related to required support structure, warehouse locations, and effects of these disruptive technologies on delivery, warehousing and customer service.

evTS will exhibit its flagship FireFly ESV, an all-electric light weight commercial utility vehicle specifically designed to meet the requirements of essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets. Attendees are encouraged to visit the evTS booth next to the FireFly on display at the event, where test drives will be scheduled for qualified attendees.

"The LMD Conference is a must-attend destination for fleet operators, delivery companies, logistics service providers and municipalities - we are thrilled to both display our incredible vehicle and offer the opportunity for test drives to qualified attendees," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "The conference's focus on the journey from a warehouse to the last mile of delivery to the consumer is an ideal venue to highlight the versatility, customizability, and sustainable features of the FireFly® for use in what can often be the most expensive and time-consuming part of the shipping process.

"The pure electric FireFly uniquely offers a lightweight, easily configurable and application-specific modular design that is ideally suited for last mile delivery applications. We look forward to sharing its many advantages, including its impressive range and payload capacity, to the those in attendance," concluded Solomont.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, Pure-Electric™ lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 185,000 vehicles, worth roughly $7 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact

Paul Barrett

VP of Marketing and Product

ev Transportation Services, Inc.

Boston, Massachusetts

202.347.3359 x106 Office

[email protected]

www.evTS.com

SOURCE: ev Transportation Services, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/704928/evTS-to-Showcase-FireFly-ESV-at-Last-Mile-Delivery-Summit-Expo-2022



