Kisses From Italy Restaurant Group Files Trademark Application Related to the Metaverse

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), announces that the U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe has filed a trademark application for Metaverse-Based virtual reality marketplaces. The patent seeks to allow the Company and it's various business facets to offer and is intended to cover the categories of virtual food and beverage products; downloadable virtual goods, namely, food items and beverages for use in virtual worlds; downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, and video files and non-fungible tokens (NFTs); downloadable loyalty and reward cards which can be redeemed for menu items; downloadable computer software, namely, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for facilitating commercial transactions.

"We remain focused on increasing our footprint and growing our restaurant chain, retail business and franchising division, organically and through acquisitions. However, we also have a dual focus to capitalizing on emerging trends that could benefit our business and shareholders. The potential of the "Metaverse" and what it can become or how it can evolve, is enormous. It is a full integration of real-world experiences from the comfort of your own home," stated Michele Di Turi, co-founder, President and co-CEO of Kisses From Italy, Inc. "As my business partner and I looked further into the matter and how it can be applied to current operations, whether it be giving a tour to a potential franchisee in the virtual world or individuals visiting a Kisses From Italy store in the Metaverse, where our customers can purchase Kisses From Italy retail branded products or order one of our delicious sandwiches and have the order/ products show up at their door not long after. The possibilities are endless and definitely would add to our current and future ventures" added Di Turi.

In a recent article by Bloomberg News, it was cited that "Wall Street is pounding the table on the next big thing in technology, predicting the metaverse could be a $13 trillion industry by the end of the decade."

Also, mentioned in an article by Forbes, "The potential for retail in the metaverse, once the technology is better, is to make online shopping more engaging and useful. A tool that would allow consumers to explore and discover better than they can now would bring online shopping closer to what consumers can accomplish in stores, without ever leaving home. If that could happen, then the process of converting visitors into customers, which today is much less effective online than in-store, could make online retail a far more viable, and valuable, business. It would also have an enormous impact on the viability of many physical stores.

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage, and an array of other products. In November of 2020, Kisses from Italy launched its retail branded products for distribution stores across Canada. Currently, our products are being offered in grocery stores and retail food stores.

The Company currently operates three corporate-owned stores and two franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. The Company opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was approved by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

