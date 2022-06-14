Greenlink and The Hemp Housewife(TM) Form New Partnership

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Today, Greenlink (OTC PINK:WSHE) signed an agreement to bring The Hemp Housewife™ and Mamma Needs a Minute™ to the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Greenlink continues to expand on their core strategy of building a diverse family of brands and content creators, focusing on consumer engagement. The Hemp Housewife is a brand that resonates with one of the least served segments of the industry: Women who professionally manage their careers, household, and their cannabis consumption.

Founded by Kim Flores (aka The Hemp Housewife), her mission is to end the negative stigma placed on women - especially mothers, who use cannabis for their overall health and wellness. She coined the phrase "Mamma needs a Minute," to serve as a reminder to women everywhere that it is OK to use hemp and cannabis products while taking a moment for themselves.

Greenlink and The Hemp Housewife are set to expand her line of existing products with a focus on quality and targeted experiences using Suncliff™ terpenes. Greenlink intends to leverage the collaboration to break into multiple new markets over the next 18 months. The partnership will also give Greenlink's family of brands a strong presence in select Texas markets, where Kim is based.

Greenlink CEO, Jake George said, "We aren't inspired by cool logos or packaging, we want partnerships with content creators who know how to build a community of engaged customers. Kim Flores represents a community of consumers who are often overlooked in the ‘bro culture' of cannabis products."

The Mamma Needs a Minute™️ product line will feature child proof packaging that goes beyond the industry's minimum standards, with an unwavering commitment to consistency and quality.

"Moms don't always want high THC products," says Flores. "I'm excited about this partnership with Greenlink because it gives us the chance to bring quality products to new markets, and have access to Suncliff's terpene collection to curate the overall experience."

https://www.thehemphousewife.com

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with OTC Markets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greenlink International, Inc.

Tacoma, Washington

[email protected]

SOURCE: Greenlink International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/703255/Greenlink-and-The-Hemp-HousewifeTM-Form-New-Partnership



