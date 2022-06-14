MicroVision to Showcase its Automotive Lidar Sensor at ADAS & Automotive Technology Expo in Stuttgart, Germany

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced its plans to exhibit its automotive lidar sensor at the ADAS & Automotive Vehicle Technology Expo in Stuttgart, Germany on June 21-23, 2022.

"We look forward to exhibiting MicroVision's Long Range Lidar sensor at this Expo," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "Attending this international Expo in Stuttgart will allow us to demonstrate our sensor's capabilities and its future ability to enable safe mobility for advanced driver assistance systems to leading automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. We look forward to meeting with key industry executives in person at this important international automotive trade show."

"Lidar hardware and perception software are the next frontier for enabling ADAS solutions and highway safety experiences. This combination of safe driving at highway speeds is the key to building a successful ADAS that consumers are demanding in their vehicles right now and to meet industry standards for autonomous vehicle driving in the future," continued Sharma.

ADAS & Automotive Vehicle Technology Expo, canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns to Stuttgart, Germany - Europe's most influential hub for automotive innovation, research and development. The latest technologies to enable and accelerate end-to-end autonomous and ADAS applications will be showcased.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

