Global Web3 Payments Leader Banxa Announces Partnership with Digital Assets Platform WonderFi

The leading on-and-off ramp solution for Web3 and leading compliant crypto ecosystem are collaborating on flexible, local, secure payment tools for users globally

TORONTO, ON and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / BANXA Holdings Inc. ( TSXV:BNXA, Financial)( OTCQX:BNXAF, Financial)(FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the leading on-and-off ramp solution for Web3, today announced it has formally entered a new partnership with WonderFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:WNDR)(OTC PINK:WONDF) (WKN: A3C166)(FTX:WNDR) ("WonderFi"), a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to digital assets through compliant centralized and decentralized platforms. The partnership builds on Ethereum, Polygon, and Bitcoin blockchains, and targets key markets including Australia, Brazil, European Union, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Banxa enables WonderFi customers to utilize local payment and banking options with less friction, fewer fees, and better fraud protection. Users are able to easily and securely convert fiat currency to cryptocurrencies and back again.

Banxa's solutions also provide many important benefits to WonderFi's gateway platform, including higher conversion rates along with rigorous compliance and risk management across countless geographies.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with WonderFi. Together, we are building the foundational infrastructure needed for the next generation of financial services," said Banxa CEO Holger Arians. "Banxa's B2B services provide a seamless experience for our partners to offer their customers local payment methods in a safe, compliant way."

Kevin O'Leary, Strategic Advisor and Investor at WonderFi, said of the partnership: "With regulatory interest in crypto rapidly increasing around the world, it is more important than ever for Web3 to embrace best-in-class compliance and risk management. Our partnership with Banxa provides this assurance for our customers across the globe." Mr. O'Leary added: "WonderFi is committed to ensuring customers in our network can transact crypto securely and confidently, without the concerns that might come from less developed platforms."

"Thanks to our partnership with Banxa, WonderFi's users can safely purchase crypto through the widest range of payment methods available," commented Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi. "This added flexibility is another step in our mission to bring fair, efficient, and accessible finance to the masses."

WonderFi joins Banxa's growing list of marquee partners, such as leading Web3 projects like Binance, KuCoin, OKX, Huobi, and many more.

About BANXA Holdings Inc.

Banxa's mission is to accelerate the world to Web3 with its leading global on-and-off ramp solution. Through its extensive network of local payment solutions paired with the required crypto licences, Banxa gives its partners and projects access to global audiences with less friction and higher conversions. Banxa has a global team of Web3 natives - with operating headquarters in the USA, Europe and APAC regions.

For further information go to www.banxa.com.

About WonderFi Technologies Inc.

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to DeFi through the core principles of simplicity and education. WonderFi has a multi-pronged business strategy which includes a high-growth consumer finance app which will serve as a trusted gateway to the new financial system, and a digital asset portfolio which consists of leading crypto and DeFi assets. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto, with previous experience at Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Galaxy Digital and Hut 8. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access DeFi in a simple, smart and secure way.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

