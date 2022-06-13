TortoiseEcofin Announces Constituent Changes Due to Corporate Action

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / TortoiseEcofin today announced that Renewable Energy Group Inc ( NYSE:REGI, Financial) will be removed from the Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM (DCRBN), Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization IndexSM (RCYCL), and the Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITSSM Index (RECYCLE), as a result of the approved merger with Chevron Corp ( NYSE:CVX, Financial). Due to the merger, REGI will be removed from all three indices at market open on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

As per index methodology, special rebalancing is not required for any of the three indices and the deleted constituent's weight will be distributed pro-rata to remaining index constituents.

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets - those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior housing. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. To learn more, visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

The Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of decarbonizing infrastructure companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. We define a decarbonization infrastructure company as a company that primarily owns natural gas and/ or natural gas liquids infrastructure including pipelines and local distribution companies, electric generation, transmission and distribution, battery storage, electric charging infrastructure, residential rooftop solar facilities and/ or renewable fuels.

The Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization IndexSM is a modified capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of companies involved in waste-to-energy and recycling technologies that trade on developed and developing market exchanges. Waste-to-Energy is the process of generating energy from waste such as garbage, animal manure, agriculture products and/or animal fats and thus includes companies that produce renewable natural gas and diesel as well as ethanol. Recycling includes companies that recycle plastic waste, lithium-ion batteries as well as carbon capture sequestration.

The Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITS IndexSM is a modified capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of companies involved in waste-to-energy and recycling technologies that trade on developed and developing market exchanges. The Index includes an assessment of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.Waste-to-Energy is the process of generating energy from waste such as garbage, animal manure, agriculture products and/or animal fats and thus includes companies that produce renewable natural gas and diesel as well as ethanol. Recycling includes companies that recycle plastic waste, lithium-ion batteries as well as carbon capture sequestration.

