JetBlue Announces Planning Leadership Appointments

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced two leadership appointments:

Andrea Lusso has been named vice president, enterprise planning, supporting the airline’s focus on delivering an efficient and reliable operation for its customers and crewmembers while also contributing to its financial goals.

Lusso joined JetBlue in 2012 and most recently served as the airline’s vice president, network planning. He previously served as director, route planning, and also held other roles in network and market planning. Prior to JetBlue, Lusso was a market research analyst with Dassault Aviation. He is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and earned his MBA at the Stern School of Business at New York University. He will continue to report to Dave Clark, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning.

Dave Jehn has been named vice president, network planning and partnerships with responsibility for JetBlue’s growing route map that currently spans 110+ cities as well as its portfolio of nearly 50 partner carriers that extend the airline’s reach to all corners of the globe.

Jehn served as JetBlue’s vice president, operational planning and analysis since 2017 leading operational resource planning and operational strategy and engineering teams, and more recently, airline partnerships. His aviation career spans three decades, including several key leadership roles at United Airlines including managing director of scheduling, managing director of Chicago O’Hare station operations, and managing director of North America planning. He is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and earned his MBA at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He will also report to Clark.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Andrea and Dave to ensure we’re running the most efficient network we can, and are setting our crewmembers up to deliver the JetBlue experience that drives our shared success,” said Clark.

“As our fleet approaches 300 aircraft and our route system continues to expand and diversify, I’m honored to lead our enterprise planning team in its important work for the benefit of our crewmembers, customers, and owners,” said Lusso.

Jehn added: “I’m excited to lead JetBlue’s network planning team as we continue to expand the JetBlue brand into more markets in the Americas and Europe—all enabled by the best crewmembers in the business. JetBlue’s positive impact on the airline market is unmatched and we look forward to continuing to bring our low fares and great service to more communities in the years to come.”

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 110 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005845/en/