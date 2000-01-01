The Capricorn Energy-Tullow Oil Merger Makes Sense

Two of the London market’s oil and gas FTSE 250 constituents are looking to build a firmer foundation by merging: Capricorn Energy ( LSE:CNE, Financial) - formerly known as Cairn Energy - and Tullow Oil ( LSE:TLW, Financial) plan to merge to become a “leading African energy company.” Legal and General Investment Management told the Financial Times, “It is our opinion that there is no clear strategic rationale for the combination.”

In my opinion, this view is wrong and the combined company will be a stronger pure-play oil and gas exploration and production company with a material and diversified asset base and a portfolio of investment opportunities delivering visible production growth. The merger presentation on June 1 said the transaction “delivers a Combined Group with robust cash generation and a resilient balance sheet, realizing pre-tax net cash cost synergies of $50 million per annum.”

Synergies are always difficult to predict and execute according to plan, but another point the management teams of Cairn and Tullow made certainly is valid in today’s world: the commitment to reducing emissions from within its operating assets, targeting net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 and continuing a proven track record of safe, low-cost operations.

Environmental factors are becoming the dominant topic for management teams of oil companies. Regulatory and compliance obligations are only going in one direction and bigger companies can deal with these requirements far better than smaller ones. For Cairn and Tullow to come together, with a clear Africa focus, totally makes sense.

Closure

Both companies have had difficult times in recent years. Capricorn has a lot of cash following, finally, the settlement earlier this year of the very long fight with the Indian government. It paid a special dividend of $500 million to its shareholders earlier this year and has now suspended a $200 million share buyback program thanks to this merger. I estimate the company has net cash of up to $800 million currently.

Tullow nearly blew up after operational problems and spiralling debt. Management was changed and the balance sheet refinanced. The new $1.8 billion bond issue is expensive at a 10.25% yield, but it was necessary to avoid potential default on prior bank loans. The company also sold non-core assets in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon last year for an initial cash price of $140 million.

Both companies survived their ordeals and the merger provides the basis for a fresh start and new focus.

The deal

The combined company plans to establish “the basis for a sustainable shareholder returns programme, with a base annual dividend of $60 million." However, Tullow currently has no distributable reserves and is, therefore, currently unable to pay dividends or make other distributions to shareholders. The company's board intends to address this issue by taking steps, which may include a capital restructuring of the Tullow Group or the combined company.

The deal involves Capricorn shareholders getting 3.8 "new" Tullow shares for each share they hold, making the combined ownership split 53% to Tullow and 47% to Capricorn. The new company would produce just under 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, making it a larger mid-cap player.

The new company will be managed by Tullow’s highly respected Rahul Dhir, and Capricorn CEO Simon Thompson plans to retire upon completion. Dhir, a longtime industry executive, was formerly an energy investment banker and his hands are all over this deal.

The deal is probably slightly better for Tullow shareholders as Capricorn's valuation is linked heavily to its cash holdings. This cash helps to deleverage Tullow and helps fund expansion.

Ultimately, this deal is a chance for both companies to find one strong individual identity as the combined company would have a deep portfolio of incremental high-return investment opportunities in Ghana, Egypt, Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire.

The deal diversifies commodity exposure as Capricorn is mostly producing natural gas and Tullow is producing mostly oil. This will reduce the volatility of cash flows and reduce overall risk. The group aims to be net zero in Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 2030. By effectively doubling the enterprise value of the company, the expense of managing decarbonization plans is reduced as one team can manage the larger asset base and there is only one set of financial and climate reporting.

The combined company, which will be renamed, will be a very interesting option for those wanting pure-play upstream oil and gas exposure, run by a respected management team. Shareholders will need to vote the deal through, but as it has the unanimous backing of both companies’ boards, the deal is likely to go ahead.