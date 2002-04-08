Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (LICY)

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 20, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (: LICY) securities between February 16, 2021 and March 23, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Li-Cycle investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/li-cycle-holdings-corp/.

On August 10, 2021, Li-Cycle merged with special purpose acquisition company, Peridot Acquisition Corp.

On March 24, 2022, Blue Orca Capital published a report which described Li-Cycle as a “near fatal combination of stock promotion, laughable governance, a broken business hemorrhaging cash and highly questionable Enron-like accounting.” The report also alleged, among other things, that Li-Cycle had “diverted $529,902 in investor capital to the family [] of its founders through a series of highly questionable related party payments,” and that its “cash burn is so severe and far above previous guidance” which “will require the Company to raise at least $1 billion . . . in large part by massively diluting current shareholders.” The Report further stated that the Company’s largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but a “broker or marketing partner that on-sells Li-Cycle’s black mass to end buyers,” and that “not only is Traxys not the end buyer, but the revenue recognized by Li-Cycle is merely Li-Cycle’s initial estimate of the price of the product it expects to receive from the end customer once the final deal is complete.”

On this news, Li-Cycle’s stock fell $0.47, or 5.6%, to close at $7.93 per share on March 24, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Li-Cycles largest customer, Traxys North America LLC, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycles product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company’s mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company’s reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company’s gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Li-Cycle securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 20, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

