Don't Be Afraid of a Bear Market 

Bears can be scary. Especially the stock market kind.

Before the bear market territory we have entered frightens you away from investing, take a deep breath and realize that, for value investors, bear markets should be viewed as an opportunity. Watching your portfolio or 401(k) drop in value overnight can be scary, but thinking about these bear market facts will put a positive spin on a negative market.

Bear market upsides

Few people look forward to a bear market, but some do. Scary situations can lead to profits. Famed value investor Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has said, “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.”With that in mind, think about these positives to bear market territory.

Value stocks at sale prices

Bear markets are like a fire sale at the Dow. Through dollar-cost averaging, investing a set amount every month, you will be able to pick up shares of value stocks at bargain prices. The lower the price you pay, the greater your future profits. The lower stock prices are a reason value investors should keep cash on hand in their portfolios to take advantage of great investments at lower share prices. The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF ( GFGF, Financial) shares are 9% lower than a week ago, for example.

Defensive investments might rise

During bear markets, stocks in companies that tend to do well during troubled economic times or sell products that are necessities might do well. Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial) or the Consumer Staples Select Sector ( XLP, Financial) may be profitable during a bear market.

Bear markets encourage long-term thinking

Value investors keep their eyes on their long-term investing strategies. When a market is surging, it can be tempting to lose sight of long-term goals and looking at whether a rising stock is a smart long-term investment. Bear markets should remind investors they are in for the long haul and should rededicate themselves to an asset allocation plan and rebalance accordingly.

Chances of profits are higher

Those who invest during bear markets are more likely to see profits on the long term, according to Forbes. Reasons for this include the lower prices of stocks, that often a good market day will be surrounded by negative days and that these investors may have a greater understanding of value investing.

Pay more attention to analysis

A value investor should always scrutinize their investments, but there is nothing like a bear market to remind you of that. GuruFocus’ value is in helping you make the best value-based decisions based on the financial statements of companies. If you have holdings in growth stocks or small- to mid-caps, you may want to look at those first and decide if they are worth keeping.

Hedging becomes more important

Hedging with dividend stocks or bonds can help take some of the bumps out of investing during a bear market. Having a few less-volatile investments can make checking your portfolio balance less frightening.

Bear markets do not last

Historically, bear markets tend to last about 15 months, underscoring why value investing should be done with a long-term plan in place. Value investors do not panic and sell when the price is low. Bear markets are when value investors plant seeds for the next financial harvest.