Elite golfer Brooke Henderson earned her first victory of the season wearing Skechers GO GOLF® footwear and apparel with an exciting come-from-behind playoff victory Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the Seaview, Bay Course in Galloway, New Jersey. The golf pro finished 12 under par to achieve her 11th career LPGA title—expanding her record as Canada’s winningest golfer in the history of the LPGA and PGA Tours.

Skechers Elite Athlete Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic—her 11th career pro tour victory. Photo Credit: Kyodo News via Getty Images

“Starting Sunday in ninth place, I thought I was too far back, but I felt comfortable, strong and ready to go,” said Brooke Henderson. “My parents were on the course supporting me, along with my sister who was caddying for me, and I wanted to stay aggressive after coming so close last year. It was definitely a well-fought victory.”

“Brooke is a strong competitor, and her dedication is an inspiration to her fanbase in North America and around the world,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “She’s an incredible asset to our brand and we love that she’s finding success wearing Skechers GO GOLF in the 2022 season. We’re proud to be on her team as she illustrates how our golf footwear can help elevate anyone’s game—whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned pro.”

Henderson has become a prominent face in women’s golf since turning professional in December 2014. She won her first LPGA Tour event in 2015 at the Cambia Portland Classic, a title she would defend in 2016. She went on to become the second youngest player to capture a major championship with her win at the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Brooke also represented Canada at the Olympic games in Brazil and again in Tokyo in 2021. In 2018, she won the Lotte Championship, and she also became the first Canadian in 45 years to win the national championship at the CP Women’s Open. Now with 11 titles including the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open in April 2021, Henderson owns the record for most professional golf wins by a male or female Canadian, and in 2019 won the ESPY for Best Female Golfer. She is currently ranked #8 in the World Golf Rankings.

Henderson joined the Skechers elite golf team in 2016, wears Skechers GO GOLF footwear and apparel on tour and has been featured in ongoing marketing campaigns for the brand. She has competed in recent tournaments wearing Skechers GO GOLF Elite 4 HYPER™ footwear. Additional pros wearing Skechers GO GOLF on tour include Matt Fitzpatrick, Colin Montgomerie and Billy Andrade. Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections.

Skechers GO GOLF footwear is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

