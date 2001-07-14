The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Outset Medical, Inc. (“Outset” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OM) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 13, 2022, after the market closed, Outset announced that it had implemented “a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending” a review and clearance of a 510(k) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The Company withdrew its prior guidance and expected second quarter 2022 revenue of at least $25 million due to the shipment hold.

On this news, Outset’s stock fell as much as 33% during intraday trading on June 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Outset securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

