Chemesis Announces Filing of Management Information Circular and Date of Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI, OTC PINK: CADMF, FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a management information circular (the “Management Information Circular”) in respect of the Company’s previously announced change of business transaction (see news release dated April 19, 2022) (the “Change of Business Transaction”). The Management Information Circular can be found on the Company’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) profile at sedar.com. The completion of the proposed Change of Business Transaction remains subject to the approvals of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the shareholders of the Company. The Company further announces that the shareholders’ special meeting in respect of the Change of Business Transaction is scheduled for June 21, 2022 (the “Special Meeting”).



