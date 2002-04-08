Reed's to Virtually Participate at the Lytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference on June 22

NORWALK, Conn., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. ( REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural ginger beverages, today announced that its management team will virtually participate in the Lytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference taking place on June 22, 2022.



Reed’s virtual presentation will be made available at 9:00am ET on June 21, 2022 and can be accessed here as well as in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.reedsinc.com. The online replay will be available for 90 days.

Reed’s CEO Norman Snyder and CFO Tom Spisak will be available for 1x1 meetings with registered attendees of the conference. To request a meeting, please contact your Lytham Partners representative or the Company’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

[email protected]

(720) 330-2829