Truxton Corporation Named 19th Top Bank in U.S. by American Banker

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that it has been recognized by American Banker as one of the top 200 best performing banks in the nation. Truxton Corporation has earned this recognition for ten consecutive years and is the only bank with a Nashville headquarters and the highest-ranked bank based in Tennessee to make the list this year.

American Banker’s annual ranking of publicly traded banks with less than $2 billion of assets is determined by return on average equity across three years. Truxton Corporation ranked 19th, with a 3-year return on average equity (ROAE) of 16.7 percent for the period ending December 31, 2021.

Tom Stumb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are honored to be recognized by American Banker. Our consistently high return on equity is a testament to the exceptional service we provide to clients and the consistent performance of our employees who act like owners.” Andrew May, President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “In 2021, we earned a 18.26% return on average equity, our best yet. We continue to grow profitably as careful stewards of our equity capital.”

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.