Maxar Technologies Closes Sale of Senior Secured Notes; Completes Amendment and Extension of its Credit Facilities; and Settles Redemption of Existing 2023 Notes

Maxar Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the closing of its sale of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.750% senior secured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes were offered and sold in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

“I am pleased with the closing of these financing transactions,” stated Biggs Porter, Chief Financial Officer. “One of our key priorities this year has been to address our upcoming debt maturities to provide the financial flexibility needed to execute on our long-term strategy. When combined with the recent award of the EOCL program by the NRO, we have significantly improved the visibility of the business for all Maxar’s stakeholders.”

The Notes are senior, first-priority secured obligations of the Company initially guaranteed on a senior, first-priority secured basis by the Company’s subsidiaries that are guarantors under its syndicated credit facility and its 7.54% Senior Secured Notes due 2027. Substantially concurrently with the issuance of the Notes, the Company amended and restated its existing syndicated credit facility, among the Company, certain subsidiary guarantors and the lenders from time to time party thereto to, among other things (i) refinance or repay all outstanding term loans and replace revolving commitments, (ii) amend certain terms and covenants, (iii) extend the maturity date for the revolving facility to 2027, provided that if the Notes are not repaid in full by the date that is 91 days prior to the maturity date of the Notes (the “Springing Maturity Date”), the maturity date for the revolving facility will be the Springing Maturity Date, (iv) extend the maturity date of the term loan to 2029, provided that if the Notes are not repaid in full by the Springing Maturity Date, the maturity date for the term loan will be the maturity date of the Notes, and (v) increase the total amount of term loans outstanding to $1,500 million.

Separately, the Company settled the previously announced redemption of the outstanding principal amount of its 9.75 Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), from the net proceeds of the Notes offering, along with proceeds from borrowings under its amended and restated syndicated credit facility and cash on hand. As of March 31, 2022, $500 million of the 2023 Notes remained outstanding. The 2023 Notes were repurchased at a price of 107.313% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued but unpaid interest to the date of redemption.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world.

