Outset Medical Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Outset Medical, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Outset Medical, Inc. ("Outset Medical” or the "Company”) ( OM). Outset Medical is a medical technology company that develops a hemodialysis system for kidney patients.



On June 13, 2022, after the market closed, Outset Medical announced that it halted shipments of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) review and clearance of a 510(k) the company submitted for changes made since the device's original clearance. Outset Medical also suspended its prior fiscal 2022 guidance.

Following this news, shares of Outset Medical fell significantly in after-hours trading on June 13, 2022, and dropped more than 30% when the market opened on June 14, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Outset Medical securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

