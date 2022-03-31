First Financial Bank Eliminates and Reduces Overdraft Fees

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) is making substantial changes to its overdraft programs to eliminate or reduce its overdraft fees, the latest in a series of steps from the bank to help its clients and communities thrive and improve financial wellness. The changes take effect June 1, 2022.

"We understand that there are times in life when an interruption in income or unanticipated expenses may present challenges. We want to help clients rebound from these difficult moments and improve their financial futures, and believe these broad changes to overdraft fees can help provide this assistance," said Archie Brown, president and CEO at First Financial Bank.

The changes include elimination of both non-sufficient funds fees when an item is returned unpaid and notification fees when an account remains overdrawn. Other fees have been reduced, and a full list of the changes will be available beginning June 1 at bankatfirst.com, in all First Financial banking centers, and in clients' June statements.

First Financial continues to offer even more options to help clients avoid fees and provide cash flow assistance. Its NoWorry Checking account includes no overdraft fees or minimum balance requirements. NoWorry Checking received national Bank On certification from the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund in 2021 for being a safe and affordable consumer transaction account.

First Financial account holders can activate, at no charge, Dynamic Transfer, an overdraft protection feature that links each account to another checking, savings or money market account to cover any shortfall.

First Financial's Credit Achiever loan and secured credit card both allow clients to make purchases from pre-funded accounts so clients can improve their credit scores.

More information on these and other financial solutions can be found at www.bankatfirst.com.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $16.0 billion in assets, $9.2 billion in loans, $12.8 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Company operated 135 full-service banking centers as of March 31, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

