FIRST BANK ANNOUNCES $89,000 GIVEN TO EDUCATORS IN THE CAROLINAS

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank continues its Project Launch contest, awarding $89,550 through May 2022. Each month winners in the year-long initiative, committing $500,000 over the course of the year, are chosen from hundreds of entries by a committee of bankers, community members and/or stakeholders.

Project Launch encourages and rewards innovation and creativity in varied forms of education and is open to educators, nonprofits, entrepreneurs, and creative thinkers who may need the financial support and a partnership that will help them get their education-based projects off the ground.

The following highlights the most recent winners and those from previous months:

May 2022 - $48,500 awarded: Jennifer Holley of Elizabeth City, NC – Sheep Harney Elementary School

Supporting physical, emotional, and mental health through building a comprehensive library and sets of tools to encourage growth and wellness in these areas. Nick Jaeger of Asheville, NC – Early Learning Center at the Irene Wortham Center

To install outdoor elements for sensory play on the playgrounds of the school to engage in their surroundings, promote problem solving, and develop fine motor skills. Anna Britt of Durham, NC – Glenn Elementary School

To train 6 teachers and interventionalists to provide specific reading instruction to the neediest readers in the school. This program entails multi-sensory components and is deeply influenced by Orton-Gillingham methods.

April 2022 - $10,000 awarded: Nadine Traughber of Cary, NC – Trips for Kids RDU

March 2022 - $8,250 awarded: Roslyn Carney of Marshall, NC – Bush Creek Elementary School Jaquarnia Ingram of Cheraw, SC – Long Middle School Amber Greene of Winston-Salem, NC – Quality Education Academy

February 2022 - $22,800 awarded Octavio Perez of Hickory, NC – Clyde Campbell Elementary School Angela Ramos Martinez of Burlington, NC – Eastlawn Elementary School Jonathan Thill of Asheboro, NC – Black Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Devin Hocutt of Angier, NC – Harnett Central High School Debbie Bond of Elgin, SC – PACE Academy Leesa Jones of Washington, NC – Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum Lynn Duffy of Leland, NC – bringing a Story Walk to the Leland area Liz Noland of Winston-Salem, NC – The Downtown School



In addition to giving funds directly, First Bank recently gifted multiple copies of various James Patterson Middle School series of books to each middle school in Moore County, NC and the Moore County Literacy Council in anticipation of the June 10, 2022 event where Mr. Patterson visited the area. Project Launch will also include the "Out of this World Educator" awards this fall (more details to come) that will celebrate teachers in communities throughout the Carolinas.

First Bank's President & CEO, Mike Mayer, commented, "First Bank is committed to making a big impact on education in the communities we serve, a $500,000 impact. It's engrained in the First Bank culture to give back, make a difference and care, and these educators and innovators do the same. They are so committed to the people in our community, it's admirable, and we are recognizing that with donations, time, books, gratitude and more. We are thrilled to be helping where we can."

To learn more or enter the contest visit https://localfirstbank.com/projectlaunch/.

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $10.7 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 110 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

