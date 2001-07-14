DermTech to Present on Genomic Innovation in Dermatology at AHIP 2022

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, today announced that its chief medical officer, Dr. Loren Clarke, will present study data illustrating how genomic technology can enhance melanoma detection and improve patient care at America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) 2022. The meeting is being held from June 21-23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nev.

“Across the spectrum of recent healthcare advancements, genomic innovations have proven to be more accurate, less invasive and less expensive than current standards of care,” said Loren Clarke, M.D., chief medical officer, DermTech. “We are reshaping the dermatology landscape by bringing precision, non-invasive solutions to patients that need better options. Our genomics platform has been shown to improve diagnostic accuracy, lower the rate of unnecessary surgeries and improve the ability of clinicians to identify and treat melanoma early.”

The Company’s session is:

Title - Transforming the Future of Dermatology Through Genomic Innovation

Speakers – Loren Clarke, M.D., DermTech; Brook Brouha, M.D., Ph.D., West Dermatology

Presentation Date, Time, Location: June 22, 2022 - 12:15pm PT to 1:00pm PT; Wynn Las Vegas, Pomerol Conference Room

About DermTech

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using its Smart Stickers™. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations and evaluations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost-effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products and the market opportunity for these products, DermTech’s positioning and potential revenue growth, financial outlook and future financial performance, implications and interpretations of any study results, and DermTech’s ability to expand its product offerings and develop pipeline products. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC, including subsequently filed reports. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005392/en/