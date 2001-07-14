VMware Wins 2021 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year - Infrastructure Modernization Award

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced the company received the 2021 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Infrastructure Modernization. VMware was recognized for its achievements as part of the Google Cloud ecosystem for helping mutual customers accelerate their enterprise cloud transformation. VMware and Google Cloud together are empowering customers across industries such as retail, telco, and manufacturing to accelerate cloud modernization initiatives for enterprise applications with Google Cloud VMware Engine.

“Organizations globally are benefitting from the close collaboration of VMware and Google Cloud as we help customers accelerate their cloud-first business strategies,” said Gregory Lehrer, vice president, hyperscaler partnerships, VMware. “This recognition from Google Cloud is a testament to our shared focus on delivering the best business outcomes for our customers by helping them modernize applications, workloads, infrastructure, and consumption models with Google Cloud VMware Engine.”

“This award recognizes VMware’s commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in Infrastructure Modernization,” said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. “We’re proud to recognize VMware as our Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure Modernization, and we look forward to continuing our work together building and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies.”

Google Cloud VMware Engine enables customers to modernize infrastructure, operations and applications with lower costs and risks. This jointly-developed, Google Cloud-delivered service offers customers flexible on-demand capacity and full operational consistency with existing on-premises VMware environments, allowing customers to harness the power of Google Cloud. With Google Cloud VMware Engine now available as part of the VMware Cloud Universal program, VMware and VMware partners can offer Google Cloud VMware Engine along with other VMware Cross-Cloud services to enable customers to execute their digital transformation initiatives based on their timelines, with lower overall costs and risk. With Google Cloud VMware Engine combined with VMware Cloud Universal, enterprises can achieve:

Average TCO savings of 38% over three years compared to on-premises environments (1)

Average yearly cost savings of more than $2M (1)

Average labor savings of $115K using existing VMware and Google Cloud tools (1)

100 Gbps dedicated east-west networking and high availability with a 99.99% uptime service level agreement for a cluster(2)

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com%2Fcompany.

