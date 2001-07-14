Rivian CFO to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11:55 am ET, Rivian’s CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference. A live webcast of the chat will be available here, and a recording of the session will be available at the same link following the event.

About Rivian

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005990/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership