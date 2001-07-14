Abiomed to Host Investor Call on Heart Failure Opportunity With Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR Heart Pumps

Abiomed%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) today announced that it will host an investor call on the heart failure opportunity with the Impella 5.5 and future Impella BTR heart pumps on June 24, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET. The event will include presentations from heart failure specialists, Dr. David D’Alessandro, Surgical Director, Heart Transplantation and Ventricular Assist Devices at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Dr. Jane Wilcox, Chief of the Section of Heart Failure Treatment and Recovery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and Abiomed’s Vice President, Heart Failure, Dr. Roberta Bogaev Chapman. The presentations will provide an overview of Impella 5.5 and BTR technologies, the clinical benefit for heart failure patients and several case reviews.

A live video webcast of the event will be available June 24 via the link https%3A%2F%2Fevents.abiomed.com%2Fheartfailurejune2022. The webcast will also be available on the investor section of the company's website at www.abiomed.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the company's website after the event.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

