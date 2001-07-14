Sunnova and Montgomery County Green Bank Team Up to Make Solar More Accessible for Homeowners

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential energy service provider, and Montgomery County Green Bank (MCGB), a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean energy investment, have partnered to help low-to-moderate income (LMI) households in Montgomery County, Maryland, transition to affordable, clean energy solutions by going solar with Sunnova.

“This partnership with Montgomery County Green Bank will help homeowners across the county gain access to the benefits of solar,” said Kelsey Hultberg, EVP, Sustainability and Corporate Communications at Sunnova. “By offering affordable solar services to low-to-moderate-income communities, we further demonstrate the important role solar plays in making energy independence a reality for everyone. These communities often suffer the effects of climate change more so than others and this program will allow Sunnova to get more solar into the hands of homeowners that need it most.”

This program is available to Montgomery County households that earn up to $97,500 per year and want to enjoy the benefits of going solar without any upfront costs. Through an innovative structure of Green Bank resources in partnership with Sunnova, more options are being made available to qualifying households to either lock in a predictable solar energy rate for 25 years or select Sunnova’s new offering that allows customers to lock in a set discount from the utility.

“A key benefit of this partnership with Sunnova is that it creates an opportunity for income-qualified households in the County to access solar through creative, affordable financing solutions who may not otherwise be eligible through traditional financing,” said Tom Deyo, CEO, Montgomery County Green Bank. “Our collaboration with Sunnova aligns with our mission to make clean energy and climate-resilient solutions more accessible and affordable for all.”

With utility+rates+rising significantly across the country, this program will allow customers to protect themselves from unpredictable utility prices, take control of their home energy costs, and power their home with a better energy service at a better price. Customers will also get to work with Sustainable Energy Systems, one of Sunnova’s trusted dealers in Montgomery County, who will install their systems.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential energy service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, please visit sunnova.com.

About the Montgomery County Green Bank

The Montgomery County Green Bank is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping businesses and residents affordably implement energy efficiency and clean energy solutions. The Green Bank supports the County by driving investment into energy efficiency and clean energy through lending and investment partners in the region. These efforts include working with homeowners, renters, and commercial entities of all varieties. The Sunnova program is part of Access Solar, a set of Green Bank programs to support low- and moderate-income households. For more information, visit www.mcgreenbank.org.

