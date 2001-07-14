INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Outset Medical, Inc. (“Outset” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 13, 2022, after the market closed, Outset announced that it had implemented “a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending” a review and clearance of a 510(k) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The Company withdrew its prior guidance and expected second quarter 2022 revenue of at least $25 million due to the shipment hold.

On this news, Outset’s stock fell as much as 33% during intraday trading on June 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Outset securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

