BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: StoneMor Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE - STON), Covetrus Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (Nasdaq - CVET), Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE - HMLP), PCSB Fi

BALA CYNWYD, Penn., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations.



StoneMor Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. ( - STON)

Under the terms of the agreement, StoneMor will be acquired by Axar Capital Management, LP (“Axar”). Axar will acquire all outstanding shares of StoneMor not already owned by Axar for $3.50 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the StoneMor Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Axar is paying too little for the Company.

Covetrus Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (Nasdaq - CVET)

Under the terms of the agreement, Covetrus will be acquired by funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”), a global private investment firm, and TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG (“TPG”), which will acquire all outstanding shares of Covetrus common stock not already owned by affiliates of CD&R for $21.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Covetrus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CD&R/TPG are paying too little for the Company.

Höegh LNG Partners LP ( - HMLP)

Under the terms of the agreement, the Partnership will be acquired by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (“Höegh LNG”) pursuant to which Höegh LNG will acquire, for cash, all of the outstanding publicly held common units of the Partnership, at a price of $9.25 per common unit. The investigation concerns whether the Partnership breached its fiduciary duties to unitholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Höegh LNG is paying too little for the Partnership.

PCSB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq - PCSB)

Under the terms of the agreement, PCSB will be acquired by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - BRKL) (“Brookline”). Stockholders of PCSB will receive, for each share of PCSB, at the holder’s election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Brookline common stock for each share of PCSB common stock, subject to allocation procedures to ensure 60% of the outstanding shares of PCSB common stock will be converted to Brookline common stock. The investigation concerns whether the PCSB Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Brookline is paying too little for the Company.

