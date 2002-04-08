Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. ( CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.



The 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on June 1, 2022 – management will attend and host 1x1 investor meetings.

The Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual 1x1 Investor Conference on June 2, 2022 – management will attend and host 1x1 investor meetings.

The Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York, New York – management will participate in an in-person fireside chat.

A live webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and oral enzyme therapies. The company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2022 and in Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2022, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

