Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage of the 2022 NCAA® Men's and Women's Lacrosse Semifinals and Championship Games Over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

Westwood One Presents the Women’s Semifinals and Championship Games for the First Time



Men’s Championship Game Airs on Memorial Day

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, the official network radio partner of the NCAA, will air the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Semifinals and Championship Games over the Memorial Day weekend holiday. For the first time, Westwood One will broadcast the Women’s National Semifinal and Championship games in addition to the Men’s contests.

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

Broadcast Schedule:

Semifinal Game One: Friday, May 27, at 2:45 p.m. ET





Semifinal Game Two: Friday, May 27, following Game One





Final: Sunday, May 29, at 11:45 a.m. ET

This year’s action will take place at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cooper Boardman will serve as the play-by-play announcer; former Syracuse attacker and three-time first team All-American Alyssa Murray Cometti will be the analyst. Cometti was a two-time finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the best player in the nation. Lance Medow will host the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

Broadcast Schedule:

Semifinal Game One: Saturday, May 28 at 11:45 a.m. ET





Semifinal Game Two: Saturday, May 28, following Game One





Final: Monday, May 30 at 12:45 p.m. ET

This year’s event will take place at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Dave Ryan will call all the action for the tenth time on network radio, and 16th time overall. Former Johns Hopkins midfielder Mark Dixon returns as game analyst for the 9th time. Jason Horowitz will do double-duty, hosting the pregame and halftime segments, while also reporting from the sidelines during the game.

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s complete coverage of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse tournaments can be heard on Westwood One terrestrial affiliates and via SiriusXM.

The broadcasts will also be streamed online for free at westwoodonesports.com. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA Women’s College World Series app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn.com premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

Westwood One broadcasts some of the most exciting sporting events across multiple audio platforms. In addition to the Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championship, Westwood One is also the exclusive provider of NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships and the Final Four; the Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four; and the Men’s and Women’s College World Series. Westwood One has been the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. For more information, please visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Aflac, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, Geico, Great Clips, Invesco, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese’s, Unilever and Wendy’s.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | [email protected]