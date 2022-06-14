Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

PR Newswire

REDMOND, Wash., June 14, 2022

REDMOND, Wash., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on Aug. 18, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 17, 2022.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

