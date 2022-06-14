S.id, Combination of Link Shortener and Microsite in One Platform, Ready to Launch

JAKARTA, June 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - A link shortening platform or a link shortener called S.id officially launched its newest feature, microsite, in mid-April 2022. This feature will make it easier for users, especially content creators or online businesses, to promote their service products through social media links. For example, Instagram and Tiktok.









Ruby Alamsyah, President Director of PT. Aidi Digital Global (PT ADG), the developer of the S.id platform, said the addition of features on the S.id platform aims to make it easier for users to support digital marketing needs.



"Currently, if we want to make a link shortener and bio link, we have to use two platforms. However, the addition of the microsite feature on S.id makes users only need to use one platform. As a result, it is easier and more practical to use for marketing tools," Ruby said.



The features that can be enjoyed using the microsite on S.id include several attractive themes and creating unique microsite names and links; several components can be included: text, links, images, videos, and horizontal links (links). social media) and can also view statistics on the progress of microsite links, such as data on the number of visitors, visitors per click, or unique visitors.



Of course, all views on the microsite can be changed as desired without any limitations.



S.id Marketing Manager Dimaz Maulana added that the microsite feature is currently still in Beta status or the development stage. "Unlike the link shortener, released in 2015, the microsite feature is still in the beta version stage but can be used properly. We hope that users can use them while providing feedback on the microsite features so that we can develop these features, to provide an optimal experience for users in the future." Dimaz said.



In contrast to similar products, S.id has its uniqueness in its system because S.id has two unlimited free features in one platform, namely microsite, and link shortener. This will make it very easy for you to use the two main features in one account, very practical and accessible.



Apart from being a bio link, the S.id microsite also functions to accommodate multiple links into one place that their followers can reach. For example, you can promote your online store on the S.id microsite by adding online store links, reviews, social media links, and company profiles that potential buyers can reach.



S.id also helps users shorten long links to be shorter, unique, and neat.



S.id was initially only a link shortener and only intended for users in the country. Until now, S.id has helped more than 400 thousand users with access to as many as 30 million accesses per month to realize a digital experience in meeting the needs of global users and continue to do various developments.



Ruby hopes that the S.id service will become a marketing tool used at home and abroad.



"We hope that S.id can become a digital product of pride for the Indonesian people and also be used massively by foreign people so that they can make local products go global." Close Ruby.



In introducing further the benefits of the S.id service, currently, S.id is opening a competition for all circles of society to use the features available in S.id. Not just a helpful competition, S.id also presents competition prizes with up to 17 million. For more information about this competition, you can visit http://S.id/lombamicrosite and register right away!



You can access the S.id service via the https://S.id link and register your S.id account to enjoy all the best features. S.id, The Shortest Link Shortener, and Microsite Builder!



About S.id



S.id is a platform for people to show their expertise in creating microsites and shortening the shortest links with the code s.id/. Not only an online content application, but S.id is also a marketing tool that makes it easier for people, especially content creators, influencers, brands, or company marketers, to share information, knowledge, expertise, and product knowledge that is marketed to everyone through the features provided by S.id.



Source: S.id



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.







