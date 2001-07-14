Turquoise Hill Announces First Drawbell Firing

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that the first drawbell of the Hugo North underground mine at Oyu Tolgoi (“OT”) is scheduled to be fired on 17 June 2022. This is ahead of expectations and represents continued progress in terms of caving related milestones.

The Company is assessing any net positive impact that this may have on timing of sustainable production of Panel 0 which is currently forecast in the first half of 2023 and will update the market as appropriate.

