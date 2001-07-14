U.S. Bancorp announces quarterly dividends

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.84 per common share.

The Board of Directors also declared the following:

A regular quarterly dividend of $884.722 per share (equivalent to $8.847220 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

A regular quarterly dividend of $221.181 per share (equivalent to $0.221181 per depositary share) on the Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

A regular quarterly dividend of $343.750 per share (equivalent to $0.343750 per depositary share) on the Series K Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

A regular quarterly dividend of $234.375 per share (equivalent to $0.234375 per depositary share) on the Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

A regular quarterly dividend of $250.000 per share (equivalent to $0.250000 per depositary share) on the Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

A regular quarterly dividend of $231.250 per share (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share) on the Series N Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

A regular quarterly dividend of $281.250 per share (equivalent to $0.281250 per depositary share) on the Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $587 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com%2Fabout.

