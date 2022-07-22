Constellation Brands Announces Joseph Suarez as New Head of Investor Relations

Patty Yahn-Urlaub, current head of Investor Relations, to retire effective July 22, 2022

VICTOR, N.Y., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Joseph Suarez will assume leadership of the company’s investor relations function effective July 1, 2022. Suarez will serve as a member of the company’s corporate communications and finance leadership teams and will have oversight responsibility for all aspects of Constellation’s investor relations strategy development and execution. Patty Yahn-Urlaub, who has served as Constellation’s investor relations lead for the past 15 years, will retire on July 22, 2022, and will work closely with Suarez over the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.

“On behalf of our entire Constellation Brands family and all those who had the pleasure of working with her, I want to thank Patty for her contributions to our company and our investment community over the years, and wish her the absolute best in her retirement,” said Mike McGrew, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications, CSR & Diversity Officer at Constellation Brands. “We look forward to the continued success of our investor relations function under Joseph’s leadership. Joseph brings a well-rounded set of leadership experiences in commercial operations, governance, finance, and investor relations to this role. His strategic orientation and understanding of capital markets will serve both our company and investors well in the years to come.”

Suarez joined Constellation Brands in November 2021 as Vice President, Investor Relations. Prior to joining Constellation, he served as Managing Director, Strategy at Teneo, a global CEO advisory firm. Prior to his time at Teneo, Suarez served in a range of commercial, governance, finance, and investor relations capacities at BHP and Rio Tinto, two leading global resources companies.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Constellation’s investor relations function and continue building on our company’s industry-leading momentum,” said Suarez. “Our business has tremendous runway for continued success ahead and our investor relations function has a strong foundation thanks to Patty’s leadership over the years. Our team looks forward to continuing to raise the bar in the years ahead.”

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey, and our premium wine brands such as Meiomi, and Kim Crawford. But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

