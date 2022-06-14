Brookfield Renewable Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX, NYSE: BEPC) today announced that all ten nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) and holders of class B multiple voting shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2022 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 516,677,463 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the ten directors:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Jeffrey Blidner 605,624,552 94.87 % 32,771,310 5.13 % Scott Cutler 636,714,211 99.74 % 1,681,651 0.26 % Sarah Deasley 638,062,186 99.95 % 333,676 0.05 % Nancy Dorn 636,601,262 99.72 % 1,794,600 0.28 % Eleazar de Carvalho Filho 628,522,051 98.45 % 9,873,811 1.55 % Randy MacEwen 637,378,385 99.84 % 1,017,477 0.16 % David Mann 632,822,237 99.13 % 5,573,623 0.87 % Lou Maroun 635,894,947 99.61 % 2,500,914 0.39 % Stephen Westwell 637,271,102 99.82 % 1,124,760 0.18 % Patricia Zuccotti 636,735,086 99.74 % 1,660,775 0.26 %



A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., together Brookfield Renewable, operate one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 69,000-megawatt development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $725 billion of assets under management.



