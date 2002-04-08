Xtend Healthcare achieves HITRUST risk-based, 2-year certification to further mitigate risk in third-party privacy, security, and compliance

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtend Healthcare, a leading healthcare revenue cycle management company, today announced that, Prism, its proprietary suite of applications and its implementation of Finvi’s FACS application, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.



HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Xtend Healthcare’s systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Xtend in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Organizations like Xtend are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO,” said Mike Morris, president & CEO, Xtend Healthcare. “This certification demonstrates our strong commitment to best practices in protecting health information and results for our clients. We are pleased to demonstrate the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “The fact that Xtend has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

About Xtend Healthcare

Xtend Healthcare is a revenue cycle management company focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The company's services range from full revenue cycle outsourcing, A/R legacy cleanup and extended business office to coding and consulting engagements. As part of Navient ( NAVI), Xtend taps the strength and scale of a large-scale business processing solutions company. Learn more at www.xtendhealthcare.net

