Inotiv Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Inotiv Inc. Following DOJ Search and Seizure

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inotiv Inc. ("Inotiv” or the "Company") ( NOTV).



On May 20, 2022 after market, Inotiv disclosed that on May 18, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ"), together with federal and state law enforcement agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on the Company’s Cumberland, Virginia facility and that subsequently on May 19, 2022, the DOJ filed a complaint alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at that facility.

On May 23, 2022, the first trading day following this news, Inotiv’s stock plummeted $5.19 per share, over 28%, to close at $13.14 per share

