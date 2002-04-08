Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) ( FENC, Financial) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 20, 2022 (the “Circular”) for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in New York, New York on June 14, 2022.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Dr. Khalid Islam 15,884,541 99.59% 65,032 0.41% Mr. Adrian Haigh 15,884,387 99.59% 65,186 0.41% Mr. Chris A. Rallis 15,883,822 99.59% 65,751 0.41% Mr. Marco Brughera 15,886,739 99.61% 62,837 0.39% Dr. Jodi Cook 15,887,034 99.61% 62,539 0.39% Mr. Rostislav Raykov 15,884,175 99.59% 65,398 0.41%

Shareholders voted 99.23% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 99.03% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers.

For further information, please contact:

Rosty Raykov

Chief Executive Officer

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

T: (919) 636-5144