Deluxe CEO Awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year®, Heartland

Deluxe President and CEO, Barry McCarthy, was named among 10 winners of the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Heartland region, announced June 9 in downtown Minneapolis.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the pre-eminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Winners of this esteemed honor are selected by an independent judging panel comprised of award alumni, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The Heartland program celebrates entrepreneurs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

McCarthy was nominated by PNC for his vision and entrepreneurial spirit in leading the historic transformation of the 107-year-old company from a check printer into a digital payments and data company. PNC highlighted the company’s turnaround to deliver organic growth for the first time in nearly a decade and the acquisition of First American Payment Systems in June 2021, as among the proof points of the company’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“This award recognizes our transformation from a check printer into a digital payments and data company. It isn’t about one person, but about the entire team – we call it One Deluxe,” McCarthy said. “Our transformation was only possible because our team developed an entrepreneurial culture. It was truly humbling to receive this award on behalf of my fellow Deluxers.”

McCarthy was honored for his efforts in building Deluxe into a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, focused on helping businesses pay, get paid and grow. Under his leadership, Deluxe is becoming a leader in digital payments and data. The company offers credit and debit card processing (merchant services), digital receivables and payables solutions, data-driven marketing, and more.

Winners were evaluated based on their demonstration of long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. Regional award winners will be considered for the Entrepreneur of The Year 2022 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®.

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

