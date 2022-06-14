Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Announces Revisions To Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven" or the "Company") announces the following revisions to its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), as originally announced on June 2, 2022. The Offering will now consist of the sale of the following securities:

(a) up to 12,600,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.10 per share, to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,260,000; and,

(b) up to 40,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.09 per share, to raises gross proceeds of up to $3,645,000.

Insiders may participate in the revised private placement and finders' fees or brokers' commissions may be paid in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

All securities issued as part of the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months plus one day from closing. The proceeds from the Offering, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, will be used for further exploration at the Company's Klaza Gold-Silver Project located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon, and for general working capital purposes.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Contact:

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

[email protected]

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/705118/Rockhaven-Resources-Ltd-Announces-Revisions-To-Private-Placement



