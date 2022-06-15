Jacobs Awarded Contract Extension to Support UK's Transition to Net-Zero

PR Newswire

Project maximizes emission-free electricity generation

DALLAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was awarded a two-year extension to its Stations Services Agreement (SSA) with EDF Nuclear Generation (EDF), operator of the U.K.'s nuclear power plants. Jacobs' scope includes supporting the safe operation and maintenance of the advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) stations which account for about 17% of the country's electricity output.

Jacobs will act as the prime contractor to deliver flagship projects, such as the overhaul of primary plant heating and ventilation systems. The SSA team also has an established reputation for troubleshooting and work delivery on many complex plant systems. EDF estimates the contract value of the April 2022 – March 2024 extension at more than $3 million.

"The agreement to extend was made following an exceptional year of safe maintenance and delivery from Jacobs, reflecting EDF's confidence in our record of successful performance on of this multiyear framework," said Jacobs Energy, Security & Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "We will assist EDF in maximizing emission-free generation from these vital national assets for the remainder of their operating lives, supporting the transition to a net-zero economy, and follow-on transition toward defueling and decommissioning."

Now in its fourth year, the SSA contract supports work for Jacobs' technical specialists embedded at power stations with the client's teams.

"From my perspective, the Jacobs SSA team are great to work with. There is a good level of reach-back through the wider organization, which drives continuous improvement on site, and they have a strong leadership team through the Site General Manager," said EDF Heysham 2 Power Station Supply Chain Contract Manager Tom Oulton.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as well as general economic conditions, including inflation, changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, and changes in capital markets, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, ,and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-awarded-contract-extension-to-support-uks-transition-to-net-zero-301568170.html

SOURCE Jacobs