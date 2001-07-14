Hercules Capital Expands Its Credit Facilities to $720 Million to Support Strong Investment Portfolio Growth

Hercules+Capital%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty finance provider to innovative, venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that it has increased its existing credit facilities with MUFG Bank, Ltd. (“MUFG”) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (“SMBC”) from a combined $500.0 million to $720.0 million subject to borrowing base, leverage and other restrictions, respectively. The maturity dates for each credit facility remain the same.

Hercules has increased its existing $400.0 million credit facility with MUFG to $545.0 million, under which City National Bank, a National Banking Association, Goldman Sachs Bank USA and MUFG, have each increased their credit commitment. The uncommitted accordion feature of $55.0 million, or a total of $600.0 million, remains the same.

Hercules has also increased its existing $100.0 million credit facility with SMBC to $175.0 million in credit capacity with Synovus Financial Corporation providing a new $75.0 million commitment. The uncommitted accordion feature of $325.0 million, or a total of $500.0 million, was expanded from the previous capacity of $150.0 million.

“The expansion of our credit facilities will further support the growth of our business and allow us to take advantage of our current and future market opportunities,” said Seth Meyer, chief financial officer of Hercules. “We welcome Synovus and thank our existing bank partners, MUFG, SMBC, City National Bank and Goldman Sachs Bank USA for their support of our industry-leading franchise and look forward to continuing our long-term relationship.”

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $14.0 billion to over 570 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact [email protected], or call 650.289.3060.

Hercules, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hercules Adviser LLC (“Hercules Adviser”), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties (“Adviser Funds”). Hercules Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “HTGC.” In addition, Hercules has one retail bond issuance of 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY).

