ChromaDex to Present at American Society for Nutrition (ASN), International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN), and Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB)

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced that members of its team, a Scientific Advisory Board member and two ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™) investigators, will be presenting at several key scientific conferences including the American Society for Nutrition’s (ASN) Nutrition 2022, the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) annual meeting, and Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), The NAD+ Metabolism and Signaling Conference. CERP™ is a pioneering program in nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) research and healthy aging and most recently celebrated over 250 material transfer agreements with over 235 independent scientists, doctors, and investigators across 182 institutions and 33 countries. Many of the agreements were developed to study Niagen®, ChromaDex’s proprietary nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient, an efficient precursor for the essential cellular coenzyme, NAD+. ChromaDex aims to raise awareness of this research at ASN, ISSN and FASEB.

Below is an overview of how ChromaDex will be participating in each event.

American+Society+for+Nutrition%2C+Nutrition+2022, June 14-16, 2022 (Virtual):

ChromaDex and co-sponsor Balchem are sponsoring the Satellite Program, Exploring+the+Role+of+Selected+Vitamins+and+Essential+Nutrients+in+Cognition%3A+Impact+of+Supplementation+on+Neurodegeneration, which takes place today on June 15 from 12:00-1:30pm EDT. The discussion will feature two CERP™ investigators, Dr. Charalampos Tzoulis (Clinical Neurologist and Professor of Neurology & Neurogenetics, Haukeland University Hospital, University of Bergen, Norway), and Dr. Vilhelm Bohr (Retired Laboratory Chief, Laboratory of Molecular Gerontology, National Institutes on Aging, National Institutes of Health in Baltimore, Maryland) alongside Dr. Jim Ray (Executive Director Neuroscience, The Neurodegeneration Consortium, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas).

In addition, three ChromaDex employees will be presenting at the conference: Rebecca Idoine, CERP™ Specialist at ChromaDex, will present in the session Impact of Boosting NAD+ on Immune Function: Results from Nicotinamide Riboside Preclinical Studies (Oral Talk); Jun Kwon, a CERP™ Scientist at ChromaDex, will speak at The Clinical Effects of Nicotinamide Riboside on Inflammatory Parameters (Poster); and Dr. Yasmeen Nkrumah-Elie, Global Director of External Research for ChromaDex, will speak at Nicotinamide Riboside Supports Brain Health: Assessing the Evidence.

International+Society+of+Sports+Nutrition (ISSN), June 16 – 18, 2022, (Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida):

ChromaDex’s Mona Rosene, MS, RD and Global Director of Scientific Affairs, will be presenting on NAD+, Muscle, and Athletic Performance: Current Research and Future Needs. Her presentation will provide an overview of clinical research and future research needs to better understand the role of NAD+ and NAD+ precursors in muscle and exercise performance.

Federation+of+American+Societies+for+Experimental+Biology%3A+The+NAD%3Csup%3E%2B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3Cb%3E+Metabolism+and+Signaling+Conference%3C%2Fb%3E, June 26 – 30, 2022 (Steamboat Springs, Colorado):

ChromaDex will engage with scientists from multiple disciplines to share the latest ﬁndings in NAD+ metabolism and signaling related to human health, disease, and medicine. ChromaDex has two abstract submissions accepted, one of which Dr. Yasmeen Nkrumah-Elie, Global Director of External Research for ChromaDex, will be presenting as a short talk titled, “Effect of nicotinamide riboside supplementation on cognition and related outcomes in a group of healthy older adults.” Her talk will be held during Session 9: NAD+ Metabolism and Interventions in Aging and Disease, on Thursday, June 30, along with Dr. Charles Brenner, ChromaDex’s Chief Scientific Advisor on the Scientific Advisory Board, who will be discussing nicotinamide riboside in physiology and therapeutics.

The second abstract, authored by Yusrah Istiaq, Scientific Affairs Manager at ChromaDex, will be presented as a poster by Aron Erickson, Vice President of Research and Development at ChromaDex, titled, “Mean Baseline NAD+ In Human Biofluids and Tissues: An Evaluation of the Clinical Evidence.”

Lastly, ChromaDex is sponsoring a social hour event on Tuesday, June 28, between 4:00-6:00pm MT, where attendees will enjoy appetizers and a short presentation from Dr. Nkrumah-Elie.

