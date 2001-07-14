AECOM to complete design of new North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today it has been selected by Metro Vancouver to design the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant, a new tertiary treatment facility that will replace the existing Lions Gate Wastewater Treatment Plant and serve approximately 250,000 residents in the Districts of West and North Vancouver, the City of North Vancouver, and the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. In this role, AECOM will provide design completion and construction management services to assist in the transition of the project to the new construction contractor.

“We’re honored to partner with Metro Vancouver to complete the design of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant, working alongside the project’s contractor, PCL Construction,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “The plant is critical to bolstering the resiliency of the community’s wastewater infrastructure while safeguarding its surrounding natural ecosystems. We’re proud to partner with our clients across the globe to help solve their multifaceted water challenges and set new standards for treatment.”

AECOM is uniquely positioned to transition into the role of design engineer and support the timely delivery of the project, having served as Metro Vancouver’s owner’s engineer since project initiation. The firm will also assist with procurement and project controls systems, lead construction monitoring, assist with commissioning, and provide select operations support to aid Metro Vancouver with the transition to operating the new facility, which is being constructed to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold and Envision Gold certification standards.

“As Vancouver’s North Shore continues to grow, this new wastewater treatment plant is a vital necessity to continue protecting the human and marine health of the area and will play an imperative role in educating the public on key sustainability initiatives,” said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “We’re excited to be part of the team delivering this facility with the best interests of the region at the forefront of our project execution plan and look forward to providing services focused on quality, safety, and efficiency.”

The plant features an enclosed, urban, modern design, including a public plaza, educational, and community meeting spaces. It plans to deliver tertiary treatment, exceeding federal regulatory requirements for treatment technology and improving the quality of treated wastewater released into the marine environment. The facility is expected to recover heat from treated effluent for use internally and externally by the Lonsdale Energy Corporation as an alternative thermal energy source and conserve water resources through the harvest of rainwater and reclamation of treated effluent water for use within operations and other non-potable purposes.

