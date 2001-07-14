Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2022


Plymouth+Industrial+REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $0.88 per common share, is payable on July 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

About Plymouth

Plymouth+Industrial+REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets within the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.

