Sinclair Names Adam Ware Senior Vice President, Growth Networks Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) announced Adam Ware has been elevated to SVP, Growth Networks Group, and will continue to oversee the company’s national multicast networks, COMET, CHARGE%21 and TBD, as well as digital and OTT streaming platform STIRR. Ware was previously Vice President and General Manager of the group. The announcement was made by Scott Ehrlich, Sinclair’s Chief Innovation Officer.

Sinclair’s free over-the-air, national, multicast television networks, COMET, the only broadcast network in the US for fans of sci-fi, CHARGE! a network for fans of action programming, and TBD, a network for fans of internet content and one of the youngest skewing broadcast networks in the US, feature a line-up of hit TV shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X-Files, CSI: NY, CSI: Miami and Wipe Out.

STIRR,launched in early 2019, delivers 2,000+ hours of free live local TV news from across the country, 100+ FAST channels and 7,000+ hours of free on-demand TV shows, movies and news, as well as STIRR City, which offers localized content in 80+ markets across the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Ehrlich said, “The growth networks got their name for a reason, and Adam's background as an established network builder is a perfect fit. We're excited about the path the network team has carved, building COMET, CHARGE! and TBD into nationally rated networks with higher profile programming. We're really looking forward to Adam and the team building on our portfolio’s market leading position.”

Prior to joining Sinclair in 2014, Ware held several senior management positions including acting CEO for CJ E&M’s K-Pop cable TV network Mnet, COO at Viacom’s United Paramount Network (UPN), EVP at Interactive Corp’s USA Network and Home Shopping Network and SVP of Distribution at the FOX Broadcasting Company.

In addition, as part of the expansion of the Growth Networks Group, several executives have expanded their responsibilities:

Dan Kozlowski was named Senior Director, General Manager, STIRR

Claudia Estrada was named Senior Director, Sales and Broadcast Operations, COMET, CHARGE! and TBD

Ben Lister was named Senior Director, Head of Programming, Growth Networks Group

David Weissberg was named AVP, Research and Strategy, Growth Networks Group

and Derek Van Nostran joins the Growth Networks Group as Senior Director, Marketing and Creative Services

“Digital broadcast networks and FAST channels represent the next generation of television channels. I’m thrilled to be overseeing the Growth Networks Group and to be working with an amazing team. Combined with Sinclair’s track record of investing in new broadcast TV content brands, we’re excited to take the group to the next level,” said Ware.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

