Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CI Global Asset Management Announces June 2022 Distributions for CI ETFs

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending June 30, 2022 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before June 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on June 24, 2022. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is June 23, 2022, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of June 24, 2022.

Trading

Symbol

Distribution Amount

(per unit)

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$0.2725

CGXF.U

$0.2725 (US$) Note 1

CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$0.1388

NXF.B

$0.1336

NXF.U

$0.1183 (US$) Note 1

CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$0.1561

FHI.B

$0.1561

FHI.U

$0.1241 (US$) Note 1

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

TXF

$0.4460

TXF.B

$0.4460

TXF.U

$0.3546 (US$) Note 1

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$0.0294

CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$0.0000

CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$0.0971

CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF

VXM

$0.4224

VXM.B

$0.4225

CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF

YXM

$0.0104

YXM.B

$0.0137

CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$0.29443

ZXM.B

$0.29447

CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$0.0879

CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF

XXM

$0.0000

XXM.B

$0.0000

CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWE

$0.2787

RWE.B

$0.2784

CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWW

$0.2137

RWW.B

$0.2137

CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWX

$0.1330

RWX.B

$0.1330

CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF

SID

$0.0000

CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF (formerly CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF)

FLI

$0.1703

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0260

CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$0.0876

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF (formerly CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF)

CIC

$0.1900

CI Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$0.0717

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

$0.0248 (US$)

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$0.0150

FSB.U

$0.0150 (US$)

CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF

FGO

$0.0389

FGO.U

$0.0389 (US$)

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0508

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$0.0291

CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF

CESG

$0.1033

CESG.B

$0.1033

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

CRED

$0.0500

CRED.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CMAR

$0.0500

CMAR.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)

CMAG

$0.0000

CMAG.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)

CMEY

$0.0510

CMEY.U

$0.0510 (US$)

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRE

$0.0860

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)

CINF

$0.0690

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRA

$0.0770

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGHY

$0.0367

CGHY.U

$0.0366 (US$)

CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series)

CFRT

$0.0406

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CCOR

$0.0231

CCOR.B

$0.0206

CCOR.U

$0.0230 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CINC

$0.0974

CINC.B

$0.0877

CINC.U

$0.0788 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CDLB

$0.0347

CDLB.B

$0.0313

CDLB.U

$0.0348 (US$)

CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CNAO

$0.0000

CNAO.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCDN

$0.1446

CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

CHCL.B

$0.2570

CI U.S. 500 Index ETF

CUSA.B

$0.0528

CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF

CUSM.B

$0.0000

CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF

(CAD Hedged)

CTIP

$0.1737

CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF

CINV

$0.0000

CINV.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF

CIEM

$0.0507 Note 2

CIEM.U

$0.0507 (US$) Note 2

CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CMDO

$0.0312

CMDO.U

$0.0312 (US$)

CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF

CBCX

$0.0000 Note 1

CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF

CMVX

$0.0000 Note 1

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

$0.1026

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

$0.0768

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

ONEB

$0.0795

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF

CHNA.B

$0.0764

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGR

$0.0000

DGR.B

$0.0000

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

$0.0960

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQD

$0.1470

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQI

$0.6440

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF

EHE

$0.4600

EHE.B

$0.4600

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF

EMV.B

$0.3880

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

IQD

$0.7700

IQD.B

$0.7710

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF

JAPN

$0.3862

JAPN.B

$0.3865

CI ONE Global Equity ETF

ONEQ

$0.0800

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF

UMI

$0.0000

UMI.B

$0.0000

Note 1 – This is the initial cash quarterly distribution for the Fund.

Note 2 – This Fund will be changing the distribution frequency to quarterly.

Supporting Investors’ Needs

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $354.6 billion in total assets as of April 30, 2022.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220615005233r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005233/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus