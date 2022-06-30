CI Global Asset Management Announces June 2022 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending June 30, 2022 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before June 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on June 24, 2022. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is June 23, 2022, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of June 24, 2022.

Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per unit) CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $0.2725 CGXF.U $0.2725 (US$) Note 1 CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $0.1388 NXF.B $0.1336 NXF.U $0.1183 (US$) Note 1 CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $0.1561 FHI.B $0.1561 FHI.U $0.1241 (US$) Note 1 CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $0.4460 TXF.B $0.4460 TXF.U $0.3546 (US$) Note 1 CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $0.0294 CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.0000 CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $0.0971 CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $0.4224 VXM.B $0.4225 CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $0.0104 YXM.B $0.0137 CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $0.29443 ZXM.B $0.29447 CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $0.0879 CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $0.0000 XXM.B $0.0000 CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $0.2787 RWE.B $0.2784 CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $0.2137 RWW.B $0.2137 CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $0.1330 RWX.B $0.1330 CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $0.0000 CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF (formerly CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF) FLI $0.1703 CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0260 CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $0.0876 CI Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675 CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF (formerly CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF) CIC $0.1900 CI Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.0717 CI Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U $0.0248 (US$) CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $0.0150 FSB.U $0.0150 (US$) CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $0.0389 FGO.U $0.0389 (US$) CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0508 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $0.0291 CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG $0.1033 CESG.B $0.1033 CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $0.0500 CRED.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $0.0500 CMAR.U $0.0500 (US$) CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) CMAG $0.0000 CMAG.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $0.0510 CMEY.U $0.0510 (US$) CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $0.0860 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $0.0690 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $0.0770 CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series) CGHY $0.0367 CGHY.U $0.0366 (US$) CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series) CFRT $0.0406 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $0.0231 CCOR.B $0.0206 CCOR.U $0.0230 (US$) CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $0.0974 CINC.B $0.0877 CINC.U $0.0788 (US$) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $0.0347 CDLB.B $0.0313 CDLB.U $0.0348 (US$) CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CNAO $0.0000 CNAO.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Canadian Equity Index ETF CCDN $0.1446 CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF CHCL.B $0.2570 CI U.S. 500 Index ETF CUSA.B $0.0528 CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF CUSM.B $0.0000 CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CTIP $0.1737 CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF CINV $0.0000 CINV.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF CIEM $0.0507 Note 2 CIEM.U $0.0507 (US$) Note 2 CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CMDO $0.0312 CMDO.U $0.0312 (US$) CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF CBCX $0.0000 Note 1 CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF CMVX $0.0000 Note 1 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $0.1026 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $0.0768 CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $0.0795 CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF CHNA.B $0.0764 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $0.0000 DGR.B $0.0000 CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $0.0960 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD $0.1470 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI $0.6440 CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF EHE $0.4600 EHE.B $0.4600 CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B $0.3880 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD $0.7700 IQD.B $0.7710 CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF JAPN $0.3862 JAPN.B $0.3865 CI ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ $0.0800 CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI $0.0000 UMI.B $0.0000

Note 1 – This is the initial cash quarterly distribution for the Fund. Note 2 – This Fund will be changing the distribution frequency to quarterly.

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

